New Orleans rapper E.D. Nix releases fifth album ‘Stay Out The Way’

NEW ORLEANS, LA, 2020-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap and hip-hop known as E.D. Nix dropped his fifth official album at the start of 2020, “Stay Out The Way.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Blvxk Supremc Creative Collective record label. Gritty, real, and overflowing with clever lines and rhymes, “Stay Out The Way” spotlighted E.D. Nix as one of the most intriguing artists of the year, and paved the way for his forthcoming sixth record.

New Orleans’ E.D. Nix cites as a main artistic influence his education at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, which he attended on scholarship.

“One of the greatest experiences of my life,” writes Nix, going on to say that partially as a result, he’s “influenced by almost any kind of art” today. Nix also mentions names such as Jay Electronica, Benny the Butcher, Rick Ross, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar, with whom he feels a professional kinship. E.D. Nix’s sales were quoted as solid for more than six consecutive months without an official video or any paid promotion. When it shakes out, Nix may prove to be just as good (if not better than) them all. With an emphasis on bass-built beats and razor-sharp urban poetry, “Stay Out The Way” by E.D. Nix has a little something for every fan of the sound.

He hasn’t been sitting on his hands, either.

“Next album is done for sure,” writes E.D. Nix. “It will be out this winter.”

That record, “Blvxk Economics Vol. 1,” will mark Nix’s sixth official LP release.

“I’m definitely more of a quality over quantity person,” he says of this. “My music is raw and I’m opening up more and more being a little more vulnerable with my audience. I’m only getting better.”

Asked to describe the overall theme of the present “Stay Out The Way” album drop, E.D. Nix writes, “My message shares a recap of my hustle. I want to personally let everyone know I appreciate all the support. We got the Master rating on Tidal, 5 Stars on Apple Music. That’s a pretty cool accomplishment for us at the label.”

In addition to hip hop polished to a high shine, E.D. Nix also comes brimming with social commentary he’s not half shy to talk about.

“If you aren’t familiar with the concept,” he writes, “do some research on Dr. Claude Anderson. We at Blvxk Supremc Creative Collective LLC will continue to support the growth of black owned businesses in America and the fight for justice and equality for Black people around the world. Protect black women because Black Lives Matter. Love and peace to everyone ✊”

E.D. Nix extends gracious thanks to Mico Davis, Johnny Beatz, E.F. Cuttin, Josh “SUMO” Guidry, Knick Gunna, and “everyone else who played an integral part of making the ‘Stay Out The Way’ album happen.”

“Stay Out The Way” by E.D. Nix on the Blvxk Supremc Creative Collective label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and hip-hop music fans.

