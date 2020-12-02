Coated Paper Market Competitive Scenario and Key Benefits By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 02, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global coated paper market is projected to touch USD 34.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand from e-commerce industry for packaging & labeling is driving the market growth. The rapidly growing e-commerce industry is the major driver of this market.

Effective packaging & labelling plays an important role in overall product appeal among consumers. It adds a professional touch to publications and magazines. Further, benefits such as the requirement of less ink and dust resistant properties make coated papers a popular choice among various industries.

Other applications of coated papers such as invitation papers and decoration materials offer a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers. However, rapidly growing deforestation and adverse impact on the environment are hindering the market growth. Nevertheless, growing emphasizing by manufactures to introduce environment friendly coated papers bode well for the growth of the coated paper market.

Among different applications, packaging & labeling segment was the largest market and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. Introduction of new products is likely to supplement market growth. Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, in 2017, introduced an innovative coated paper named b7 LIGHT. This product is natural in color and has soft pages due to low material density. Using the same material, Nestle, in March 2019, introduced a new paper for plastic-free packaging named Nesquik for the European market.

Printing segment accounted for 32.1% of the market share, in 2018 due to its wide applications across various industries. However, rapidly increasing digitalization is impeding market growth. Though, consistence use of papers in various government documents, cheque books and security papers is likely to ensure steady growth from 2019 to 2025.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period on account of growing demand from countries such as India and China. Continuously rising e-commerce platforms is likely to supplement to the market growth during forecast period.

The global coated paper market size was at USD 51.4 million tons by volume, in 2018.

Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2018 owing to the growing demand for coated papers from countries such as India and China.

Among different applications, the packaging & labeling segment held the largest market share, in 2018 and the segment is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast duration.

By type, the mechanical segment held the 46.9% of the market share by volume, in 2018.

Global Coated Paper Market: Key Players

New Page Corporation, Penford Corporation, Oji Holdings Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co, Arjowiggins SAS, BASF SE, Arjowiggins SAS, Stora Enso Oyj and Michelman, Inc.

