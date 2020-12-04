Phenolic Resins Market Research Report Including Key Players, Regions, Products & Application, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 04, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Phenolic Resins Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global phenolic resins market size was valued at USD 9.30 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.4%. The global phenolic resins industry is anticipated to witness stable growth owing to rising demand from transportation and construction sector. Phenolic resins find their applications in numerous segmentson account of their properties .

Key Players:

Hitachi Chemical

Georgia Pacific Chemicals

Kolon

SI Group

Prefere Resins

DIC Corporation

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Sumitomo Bakelite

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals

Growth Drivers:

Phenolic resins find their applications in numerous segmentson account of their properties such as good heat resistanceand flame retardancy, low smoke and toxicity, high mechanical strength and easy blending with other polymers to attain high performance. Product demand is expected to rise owing to of increasing use of fire retardant constituents in crucialaircraft and automotive components.

Crude oil is the primary raw material used in the manufacturing of phenolic resins and hence price instabilityis expected to have a direct influence on demand for phenolic resins. In order to ensure conformance to environmental standards regarding formaldehyde emissions, significant funding and investments have to be made and this may slowdown the market growth. However, the positive side is that there is an increasing adoption of nanotechnology in phenolic resins production that aims to improve their functional and structural characteristics and expand their scope of application.

Application Outlook:

Wood Adhesives

Molding Compounds

Insulation

Laminates

Paper Impregnation

Coatings

Wood adhesives were the dominant application on account of increased use in plywood and particleboard adhesives owing to phenolic resins which form chemical bonds with the phenol-like lignin wood. These products are capable of retaining moisture and hence are preferred for exterior plywood applications.

Moulding compounds are expected witness high growth. This can be attributed to the ability of phenolic resins to providefire safety and amplify vehicular efficiency. Rising demand from the automotive segment is anticipated to play a critical role in the phenolic resins growth over the forecast period. They are used in numerous components in automobiles including cooling system, air supply system brake, suspension, powertrainand fuel system.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific emerged as the market leader in phenolic resins market on account of widespread use in construction applications and growing consumption of moulding compounds in India and China. China is a large phenolic resins marketand a significant consumer at a global level. Within North America, U.S. is one of the leading consumers in wood adhesive applications of phenolic resins. In addition, demand for thermal insulation productsis expected to be on a rise on account of the legislation implemented in various countries and regional associations for constructing energy efficient buildings. Further, growing use of composites in marine, mass transit and aerospace is anticipated to boost the phenolic resins market.

