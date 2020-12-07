Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 07, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market is predicted to reach USD 48.04 billion by 2025 owing to rise in demand for efficient & speedy treatment of cancer and other lifestyle-related disorders. Peptides are the naturally occurring biological molecules that are used in drugs to improve the patient’s medical condition. They are highly safe and effective due to which they are widely accepted by physicians and patients for treating several ailments.

In the medical practice, they are ideal for diabetes, infectious diseases, several type of cancers, cardiovascular and other medical conditions. Peptides are highly modifiable and versatile in comparison to other drugs, which make them highly profitable to sponsors. Due to their feature of versatility, they are used in multiple medical conditions that leads to higher penetration of peptide therapeutics industry. Apart from therapeutics effects, the market is also gaining attraction due to comparatively easy marketing approval and familiarity.

Access Peptide Therapeutics Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/peptide-therapeutics-market

Along with the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and cancers, the increasing research & development activities and rich peptide therapeutics pipeline are predicted to support the growth of the market in near future. The patent expiration of various peptide drugs in future is expected to create ample opportunities for the market contributing to its growth at a significant rate.

Peptide therapeutics have application in CNS (Central Nervous System) disorders and respiratory disorders due to features like safe, efficiency and versatility. Advanced research & development facilities and new peptide developments by pharma companies are driving the demand for reasonably priced peptide therapeutics.

Nevertheless, the large scale production of peptide with increasing complexities of peptides is a major challenge for peptide therapeutics market. The development of multifunctional peptides and rise in number of collaboration for the progress of peptide conjugates are currently ruling the market.

Latest advances in peptide synthesis technology is projected to be the key driver for the growth of peptide therapeutics industry. From among the different methods of peptide synthesis, enzymatic and chemical synthesis are important. This technology has integrated structure-activity relationships (SARs) and analog generation to increase bioavailability, increase safety & efficacy of drugs, impart protease resistance, reduce adverse effects, and develop formulations.

The key peptide therapeutics industry players comprise AstraZeneca plc, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, CordenPharma International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Ipsen S.A., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bachem Holding AG, PolyPeptide Group and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Request a Sample Copy of Peptide Therapeutics Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/peptide-therapeutics-market/request-sample

Peptide Therapeutics, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

MEA

South Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com