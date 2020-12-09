Hepatitis Test Solution Industry to Grow at a Healthy Rate in Near Future

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Research Methodology Followed:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global Hepatitis Test Diagnosis Market and estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. Major players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market revenues were determined through primary and secondary research.

Secondary sources include annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations of companies; white papers; medical journals; certified publications; articles from recognized authors; gold standard and silver standard websites; directories; and databases. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, such as key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information as well as to assess future prospects.

This data is consolidated and added to detailed inputs and analysis from MarketsandMarkets and presented in this report. Some of the secondary resources referred to are World Health Organization (WHO), National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), US FDA, Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), and Washington Biotechnology & Biomedical Association (WBBA).

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global Hepatitis Test Diagnosis Market is expected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2023 from USD 2.66 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139802887



Major Growth Boosters:

Increasing number of blood transfusions & donations, high burden of hepatitis worldwide, benefits offered by point of care instruments & kits, and initiatives taken by government and non-government organizations are the major factors driving this market.

North America is expected to dominate the hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market in 2018

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Hepatitis Test Diagnosis Market in 2018. The large share of the North America region is primarily attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of advanced technologies, developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada, and the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories.

The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. The growth of the hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market in this region is driven by the modernization of healthcare infrastructure, high burden of hepatitis infections, increased healthcare spending by a larger population base, and the rising penetration of cutting-edge clinical laboratory technologies.

The ELISA segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the Hepatitis Test Diagnosis Market is segmented into ELISA, rapid diagnostics test, PCR, INAAT, and other technologies. In 2018, the ELISA is expected to account for the largest market share, by technology. The wide acceptance of this test in clinical practices to diagnose hepatitis is the main factor driving this market.

The hepatitis C segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the next five years

On the basis of disease type, the Hepatitis Test Diagnosis Market is segmented into hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and other hepatitis disease. The hepatitis C segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of HCV infections and limited vaccination coverage.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139802887



Global Leaders:

The key players operating in this market include Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche (Switzerland), Bio-Rad (US), Siemens (Germany), DiaSorin (Italy), QIAGEN (Netherlands), bioMérieux (France), Danaher (US), and Grifols (Spain).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com