New Yorker Electronics Releases new Vishay Dale High Temperature Thin Film Resistors

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has just released the new Vishay Dale PATT and PLTT High Temperature Thin Film Resistors. Vishay’s proven precision thin film wraparound resistors are ideal for use in oil industry precision applications requiring low noise, long term stability under high temperature, ultra low temperature coefficient of resistance, and low voltage coefficient. They are also used in military, telecommunications and industrial applications.

The high temperature Vishay Dale PLTT has an operating temperature range from -55°C to 215°C. The series has stable film and performance characteristics and has a very low noise and voltage coefficient (less than -30 dB, 0.1 ppm/V).

The PLTT0603 case size is qualified to AEC-Q200 for automotive applications. It has anti corrosion resistant film with special passivation method (SPM) and is UL 94 V-0 flame resistant. The surface mount resistor has wraparound gold over nickel barrier terminations.

The PATT Precision Automotive High Temperature Thin Film Chip Resistor is also AEC-Q200 Qualified. The terminations consist of an adhesion layer, a leach resistant nickel barrier and gold plating that is compatible with high temperature solder systems.

It’s key benefits include its wide operating temperature range up to 215°C, its absolute TCR of ± 5 ppm/°C, its 250Ω to 3MΩ resistance range, a low noise of less than – 35dB and its voltage range of between 75V and 200V.

Features & Benefits:

• Wide operating temperature range of -55 °C to 155 °C at 100 % rated power, derated to 25 % of rated power at 230 °C

• Absolute TCR of ± 25 ppm/°C

• Tolerances to ± 0.1 %

• 2.75 Ω to 301 kΩ resistance range

• Very low noise coefficient of < –30 dB

• Voltage coefficient of 0.1 ppm/V

• 75V to 100V voltage range

Applications:

• High-temperature automotive applications, under the hood applications

• High-precision oil/gas exploration

• Military

• Telecommunications

• Industrial applications

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay Dale and carries its complete line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of Passive components, Discrete Semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).