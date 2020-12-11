Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market : Rising healthcare costs limiting the use of novel diagnostic techniques

Pune, India, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases, shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing, and growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics.

The global infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at USD 13.93 Billion in 2016 and projected to reach USD 19.35 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Assay, Kit & Reagent, Instruments), Disease Type (Hepatitis, HIV, HAI, HPV, TB, Influenza), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, NGS), End User (Hospital, Research Institute).

Hepatitis diagnostics market formed the largest share. Around 70% to 90% of the people in these regions (below 40 years of age) are reportedly suffering from the disease and around 8% to 20% are carriers of this virus. Another factor contributing to the growth of this market is the increasing adoption of advanced technologies for the diagnosis of hepatitis B.

Region Covered in Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market :

North America accounted for the largest share of the global infectious disease diagnostics market. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories, and easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments in the region.

Key Players in Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market :

Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin, Luminex, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific