In Vivo Toxicology Market Worth $6.14 Billion – US Shows Impressive Growth in Industry

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables (Animal models, Reagents & Kits)), Testing type (Chronic, Sub-chronic), Toxicity Endpoints (Immunotoxicity, Systemic, DART), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house) – Global Forecast ” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global In Vivo Toxicology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period to reach to USD 6.14 Billion.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Activities

Mandatory Government Regulations for Animal Testing

Innovations in Animal Models

Exclusive In Vivo Toxicology Tests

Major Market Growth Opportunities:

Increasing Research in Oncology and Personalized Medicine

Rising Demand for Humanized Animal Models

Ask for Free Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=105308811

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The major players in the global in vivo toxicology market include Thermo Fisher (US), Danaher (US), Charles River (US), Covance (LabCorp), and The Jackson Laboratory (US).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The US is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Germany and the UK. However, China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising R&D funding and collaborations; initiatives by the Chinese government to promote life science research; and the strong trend of commercialization of biotechnology research are contributing to the growth of the in vivo toxicology market in China.

Ask for Free PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105308811

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product, is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further divided into reagents & kits and animal models (including mice model, rat model, and other animal models). In 2017, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing R&D funding for the development of new transgenic animal models, advancements in the development of genetically modified animals, and increasing pharmaceutical research for developing new drug molecules.

Based on testing type, in vivo toxicology market is segmented into chronic, sub-chronic, sub-acute, and acute toxicology testing. In 2017, the chronic toxicity testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. Increasing research focused on drugs used for long-duration therapies such as anti-cancer, anti-convulsive, anti-arthritis, and anti-hypertensives is driving the growth of the chronic toxicity testing market. However, the sub-acute toxicity testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period.