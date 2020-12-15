CHETU INCREASES OPERATIONS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

Plantation, Florida, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software solutions, today announced the expansion of its UK operations team, as well as its new office space in Birmingham, England, to meet the increased demand for business technology solutions that facilitate and improve modern workflows.

Celebrating the first anniversary of its UK office, which opened in December 2019, Chetu has further augmented its Birmingham operations to accommodate up to 30 additional team members. The workplace, which is the home base for all European and Middle Eastern markets, has now tripled in size and will continue to serve as the company’s software delivery hub in the region.

With nearly 1,800 software development experts, Chetu is looking to further cater to the growing demand for business software development in Europe and the Middle East by bringing even more of their extensive industry expertise to the region’s startups, SMBs and large companies. With a unique delivery model that offers a true “branch location” feel for its European clients, Chetu is looking to continue to provide its entire global clientele with customized software solutions and real-time support to enhance their current IT systems.

“With businesses investing heavily in software solutions that streamline operations, and improve remote working, Chetu’s growth in the United Kingdom and Europe this past year has reinforced our decision to further invest in the region,” said Prem Khatri, vice president of operations at Chetu. “As a global company, we are looking forward to continue expanding our international presence and adding to our diverse Chetu family.”

Chetu’s UK office space will now include multiple floors at 119 Holloway Head, Birmingham, B1 1QP, England. For more information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

Media Contact:

Brian Poole

pr@chetu.com

(954) 342-5676

ext. 1415