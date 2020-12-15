Lauding The Efforts Of Shopify – Celebrating The Rise Of eCommerce

SAN DIEGO, USA, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — After looking at Shopify’s impressive number during the Black Friday sale, there is a lot of speculation about its growing foothold in the eCommerce arena. Over a million stores recorded an aggregate of $5.1+ billion in sales during the three days of sales. (From 27th November to 30th November)

Witnessing a 76% rise in sales from last year, Shopify owners are proud of this achievement and owe it to the rising eCommerce use in the past couple of months of the pandemic.

According to Business Wire, the President of Shopify – Harley Finkelstein, spoke about the transformational quality of eCommerce during the pandemic and lauded the efforts of independent and direct-to-customer businesses that use Shopify. Further, he added that this sharp rise is a product of eCommerce’s power and the users accessing that power to meet their needs. He believes that the multichannel shopping phenomenon is the future of eCommerce shopping.

As a Shopify-ally, ZealousWeb, a US-based IT agency, is celebrating this record-setting milestone. Here is what the COO, Keyur Dave, has to say about Shopify’s benchmark – “The team is very proud of what we achieved as a community and is happy to be a worthy contributor. In our attempt to help our clients with custom Shopify eStores, migration, and other services – we have a little part to play in this victory, just like the other million stakeholders.”

