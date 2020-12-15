Secure Web Gateway Market report by MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Dec-15 — According to a research report “Secure Web Gateway Market by Component (Solutions (Threat Protection, Access Control, and Data Protection) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, and Education), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the SWG market size is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 10.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for the market include the rising need for protection from web-based cyberattacks.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Secure Web Gateway Market”

128 – Tables

34 – Figures

159 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=122342997

NortonLifeLock Inc. (Symantec Corporation) (US) is a prominent provider of SWG solutions. Additionally, the company offers consulting and education services, along with the solutions for IoT and next-generation endpoint protection. Symantec acquired Blue Coat Systems in 2016, which boosted the portfolio of SWG-related solutions offered by both the companies. Symantec’s SWG is an advanced and powerful network security service for users of all locations and devices. It operates in two business segments: enterprise security and consumer digital safety. It also offers its products and services to individuals, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. Its offerings help users protect their valuable data from threats and vulnerabilities. Symantec caters to a wide range of verticals, including IT, telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, education, government, automotive, and utilities. The company has global presence in more than 50 countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Zscaler, Inc (US) is another top player in the SWG market. The company provides cloud-based services, such as Cloud Internet Security, Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Security as a Service, Cloud Application Visibility and Control, Bandwidth Management, Malware Analysis and Protection, Cloud Sandboxing, and Next-Generation Firewall. It also offers its own platform called, Zscaler Platform, which provides solutions such as Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Inspection, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Architecture, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Readiness, and Data Privacy and Security. The company is known for its SWG solution named as Web Security under Zscaler Internet Access, which is a cloud-based security as a service solution. Zscaler’s Web Security is a security-as-a-service solution delivered through cloud and a part of its Cloud Security Platform. It provides various benefits such as URL filtering, sandboxing, cloud firewall, DLP, and Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs). The company has partnered with Microsoft and AWS to deliver security solutions on Azure and AWS platforms. It caters its products and services to various verticals, including automotive, BFSI, chemical, communications, media and entertainment, consumer products, energy, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, travel and transportation, and healthcare. The company has over 2,800 customers belonging to various regions, including North America, Europe, MEA, APAC, and Latin America.

Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=122342997

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road,

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/secure-web-gateways-market.asp