Natural Mystic the Trumpet releases new single ‘Christmas Time’

New York, NY, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of pop and modern soul music known as Natural Mystic the Trumpet has released his latest official single, “Christmas Time.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Warm, inviting, and filled with the holiday spirit, “Christmas Time” is the latest reason to give Natural Mystic the Trumpet a fresh listen.

“Christmas Time” is Natural Mystic the Trumpet’s most recent official release since his popular “Save a Little Love” single which appeared in spring 2020.

Bermuda’s Natural Mystic the Trumpet describes himself as “an alchemist in the making,” saying that he writes songs specifically to change the world around him for the better.

“My music is meant to promote love and positivity,” Natural Mystic writes. “It is very catchy and groovy, containing the elements of fire and seasoning to get you in the mood.”

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Christmas Time,” Natural Mystic the Trumpet writes, “It shares a love relationship between a couple at Christmas, also the love of family and friends at this important time of the Season. It reminds us of God’s unconditional love for us, and the true meaning of Christmas, which is Christ’s birth.”

This knack for infusing music with deeper meanings is a consistent thread in Mystic’s repertoire, as can be seen in his comments about his April release, “Save a Little Love,” about which he wrote:

“The message in my music is very deep and has a story and meaning behind it. Like a riddle from the wise and a proverb from the old, each song has a way to put it or explain itself. The message is always meant to be positive and spiritual. I’m hoping to touch and enlighten others with the light in my music, hoping it will encourage them to find their purpose and true calling in life.”

This true calling is something Mystic, himself, seems to have happily found.

“I was raised up listening to music on the radio,” he says of this, “hearing old school dancehall, soul, and R&B. Later, I discovered I had the gift to sing. So, I wrote my own music, and put myself out there to develop myself as artist.”

“Christmas Time” by Natural Mystic the Trumpet is available from over 500 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, holiday music fans.

