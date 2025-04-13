Coram Deo Coffee Roasters Expands Luxury Coffee Catering Services to San Francisco

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Coram Deo Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee company renowned for their premium coffee that is freshly roasted in small batches to create luxury coffee that simply cannot be matched anywhere else. The company focuses on wholesale and catering provisions, offering their coffee throughout the state of California. Recently, the company announced expansion of their catering services to include San Francisco. They will cater to anything from small parties to extensive events to meet your needs.

Their catering service has previously been limited to the Sacramento area, but this expansion provides access to luxury coffee with a catered approach to the entire San Francisco Bay area, rather than just wholesale availability that was previously available. The expansion simply offers additional services and accessibility to the luxurious, premium coffee available. The company has built a reputation for their high-quality, small batch specialty coffee available to events throughout Northern California. Adding Sacramento to this catering service area gets their delicious coffee in more hands in more places and offers a valuable service.

“We are thrilled to extend our luxury coffee catering services to the vibrant community of San Francisco,” says Slavik Skovpen, owner of Coram Deo. “We have always taken joy in sharing our small batch creations with the people of California and expanding our catering services to offer this coffee to weddings, private parties, corporate events, and more in an enhanced service area so more people can experience it on a larger scale.”

Coram Deo’s mobile coffee carts are well-known throughout California. They are purposefully designed to replicate premium coffee shop experiences, making them a top sought after catering experience. They offer a comprehensive menu of coffee options, all of which are created in their small batch processes. Every coffee is roasted just days before an event to ensure peak freshness and flavor and a total coffee experience for customers. In addition to the coffee, you can enjoy house-made syrups to have a personalized drink specific to your tastes.

The company also provides customizable options for catering so that each event can meet their unique needs. This even includes their infamous affogatos (coffee over ice cream). Customers can request cart customization with personalized menus, additional syrups or drinks, personalized stencil latte toppings, martinis, bartending services, and even branding on the cart.

To inquire further about catering from Coram Deo in San Francisco, or any other service areas, reach out directly to the company. You can shop their options and learn more from their website at https://www.crmdeo.com/.