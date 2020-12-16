Hemostasis Analyzer Market worth $5.0 billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — According to market research report the global Hemostasis Analyzers Market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2025 from USD 3.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2025.

The growth of the global Hemostasis Analyzer Market is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders, technological advancements in coagulation analyzers, and the rising geriatric population. Emerging economies and growing number of reagent rental agreements are expected to offer growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.

North America is the largest regional market for coagulation analyzers

North America (comprising the US and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global Coagulation Analyzer Market in 2019, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders are stimulating the growth of the market in North America.

Clinical laboratory analyzers dominated the Hemostasis Analyzer Market in 2019

Based on product, the Hemostasis Analyzer Market is segmented into clinical laboratory analyzers and point-of-care testing analyzers. In 2019, the clinical laboratory analyzers segment accounted for a larger share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of blood disorders and increasing development of automated coagulation systems with faster turnaround times, compact size, and expanded capabilities.

Optical technology segment accounted for the largest share of the Hemostasis Analyzer Market, by technology, in 2019

The coagulation analyzers available in the market are based on three major technologies—optical technology, mechanical technology, and electrochemical technology. However, apart from these technologies, coagulation analyzers can also be based on other technologies, such as nephelometric, immunogenic, chromogenic, advanced biosensor, and thromboelastometry technologies. The most widely used technology in the Hemostasis Analyzer Market is the optical technology. This segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.

Clinical laboratories dominated the Hemostasis Analyzer Market in 2019

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinical laboratories, hospitals, and other end users. In 2019, the clinical laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Alere, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Diagnostica Stago (France), Helena Laboratories (US), and Horiba Medical (Japan) are some of the key players operating in this Hemostasis Analyzer Market.

