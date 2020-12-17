Broken Past releases new single ‘Some Gave All’

New York, NY, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriters and producers of hard rock and heavy metal music known as Broken Past have released their latest official single, “Some Gave All.” It has been concurrently released with an official music video (link provided below). It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. High-octane, patriotic, and filled with the original American metal spirit, “Some Gave All” introduces Broken Past as one of the most intriguing metal acts out of New Jersey in recent memory.

New Jersey’s Broken Past cites as main artistic influences Black Label Society, Accept, TT Quick, Black Sabbath, and Pantera. With an emphasis on evocative lyrics, sledgehammer guitars and “Some Gave All” by Broken Past has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall theme of their upcoming debut LP, Broken Past write, “Our album is from the heart, each one of our songs are straight from life stories and paths that have brought us here today ’cause we all have some kind of a broken past.”

Broken Past were formed 2015 by Tony Rodriguez (bass) with Frank Acee (vocals), Wayne White (guitars) and Bryan Stager (drums). They are currently writing and recording their record with John JD DeServio of Black Label Society.

“Music is the best way to escape reality and something that you truly put your heart and soul into,” say Broken Past. “We love creating. We work very well as a whole band and feed off of each other.”

“Some Gave All” by Broken Past is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, hard rock and heavy metal music fans.

