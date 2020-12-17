Healthcare Asset Management Market: Issues Related to Data Security and Privacy

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global healthcare asset management market is projected to reach USD 35.19 billion by 2023 from USD 8.98 billion from 2018, at a CAGR of 31.4%.

Need for better asset management in hospitals, acceptance of asset management solutions in pharmaceutical industry, and decline in prices of RFID Tags are the factors driving the growth of the healthcare asset management market.

RFID Tags segment is expected to dominate the RFID products market in 2018.

Based on type, the healthcare asset management market is segmented into tags, readers/interrogators, antennas, and accessories. In 2018, the RFID tags segment is expected to dominate the market. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing acceptance of RFID in pharmaceutical companies, declining prices of RFID tags, and the availability of technologically advanced products in the market.

Based on type, the passive RFID tag segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, RFID tags market is segmented into passive tags and active tags. In 2018, the passive RFID segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market; also, this segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the low cost of passive tags in comparison with active tags. Also, passive tags do not require an external source of energy, owing to which they are more widely adopted.

North America to dominate the healthcare asset market in 2018

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the hospital asset management market followed by Europe. The large share of this region is attributed to factors such as growing patient safety concerns, acceptance of healthcare asset management solutions in hospitals, increasing need to tackle drug counterfeiting, technologically advanced products, and the presence of key players in the region.

Leading Companies

The healthcare asset management market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Prominent players offering healthcre asset mangement market include AiRISTA Flow (US), Elpas (US), CenTrak, Inc.(US), ThingMagic [A Novanta Company (US], Sonitor (Norway), Stanley Healthcare (US), Versus Technology, Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies (US), GE Healthcare (US), and IBM Corporation (US).