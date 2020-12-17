North American Radiation Protection Apron Market Worth $49 million – US accounted for the largest share

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “North American Radiation Protection Apron Market by Type (Front Protection, Vest and Skirt, Pregnancy Lead Apron), Material (Lead Aprons, Lead-Free Apron, Light Lead Composite Apron), Country (US, Canada) – North America – Forecast to 2024” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The North American Radiation Protection Apron Market is projected to reach USD 49 million by 2024 from USD 36 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

Growth Boosting Factors:

# Increasing Number of Trained Radiologic Technologists

# Increasing Safety Awareness Among People Working in Radiation-Prone Environments

# Growing Number of Orthopedic and Spine Surgeries

# Rising Prevalence of Cancer

# Increasing Usage of Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Therapy for Diagnosis

Recent Developments in Radiation Protection Apron Market:

– In 2019, Infab Corporation (US) received certification from Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc., an accredited certification body, to design and develop radiation protective apparel, accessories, barriers, apron racks, and gloves.

– In 2018, Infab Corporation (US) announced that it would launch its revolution premium vest and skirts with interior pockets in January 2019.

– In 2018, Infab Corporation (US) expanded its revolution aprons with the latest revolution color—light blue serenity.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Prominent players in the North American medical radiation protection aprons market are Infab Corporation (US), Bar·Ray Products (US), Burlington Medical LLC (US), Shielding International, Inc. (US), and AliMed, Inc. (US).

Infab Corporation manufactures and markets revolution lead aprons, classic lead aprons, and dental lead aprons. The company majorly focuses on organic strategies to strengthen its position in the market. For instance, in January 2019, the company launched a revolution premium vest and skirt with interior pockets.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of country, the North American medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into the US and Canada. The US accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of radiography procedures performed and healthcare professionals that use radiography equipment are the major factors supporting the growth of the medical radiation protection aprons market in the US.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on type, the medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into front protection aprons, vest and skirt aprons, and other aprons. In 2018, the front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest market share primarily due to the wide availability and high usage of these aprons in dental clinics and hospital settings.

Based on material, the North American medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into lead aprons, light lead composite aprons, and lead-free aprons. The lead aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medial radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the durability of these aprons and their efficiency in blocking radiation and protecting the body