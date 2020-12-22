New Yorker Electronics Releases New Vishay High Ripple Current Snap-In for Solar Applications

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has just announced the release of the new Vishay BC Components 193 PUR-SI Series Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Power Ultra High Ripple Current Snap-In for solar power applications. Capacitors play a critical role converting the DC power produced by solar cells into AC power for use in electricity grids. Designed for solar applications, the new BC Components Solar 193 PUR-SI Power Capacitors offer rated voltage of 500V and useful life of 6000 hours at a maximum operating temperature of 105°C.

These devices have a rated ripple current up to 2.52 A at 450 volts. The 193 PUR-SI solar devices, with a capacitance range of 220µF to 560µF, are ideally suited for smoothing, filtering, and energy storage in pulsed power applications. The Vishay capacitors range in ESR from 350 to 900mOhms, range in size from 35mm Dia x 30mm L through 35mm Dia x 60mm L and can withstand operating temperatures from -40°C to 105°C. They are box shipped and fully RoHS compliant.

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay and supplies its full line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).

About New Yorker Electronics

