New Yorker Electronics Releases New Vishay High Ripple Current Snap-In for Solar Applications

New Vishay BC Components Snap-in Power Capacitors Enable a Rated Voltage of 500V and Useful Life of 6000 Hours at a Maximum Operating Temperature of 105°C

Posted on 2020-12-22 by in Computers, Electronics, Industrial, Semiconductors, Technology // 0 Comments

New Vishay BC Components Snap-in Power Capacitors Enable a Rated Voltage of 500V and Useful Life of 6000 Hours at a Maximum Operating Temperature of 105°C New Yorker Electronics to distribute new Vishay BC Components Snap-in Power Capacitors with 6,000 hours of useful life

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has just announced the release of the new Vishay BC Components 193 PUR-SI Series Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Power Ultra High Ripple Current Snap-In for solar power applications. Capacitors play a critical role converting the DC power produced by solar cells into AC power for use in electricity grids. Designed for solar applications, the new BC Components Solar 193 PUR-SI Power Capacitors offer rated voltage of 500V and useful life of 6000 hours at a maximum operating temperature of 105°C.

These devices have a rated ripple current up to 2.52 A at 450 volts. The 193 PUR-SI solar devices, with a capacitance range of 220µF to 560µF, are ideally suited for smoothing, filtering, and energy storage in pulsed power applications. The Vishay capacitors range in ESR from 350 to 900mOhms, range in size from 35mm Dia x 30mm L through 35mm Dia x 60mm L and can withstand operating temperatures from -40°C to 105°C. They are box shipped and fully RoHS compliant.

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay and supplies its full line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).

About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!