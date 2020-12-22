New Yorker Electronics Distributes Streamline Avionics’ Metallized Polyester Capacitors

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has released the Z Series Metallized Polyester General Purpose Film Capacitors from Streamline Avionics (formerly Elpac Capacitors). Z Series Metallized Polyester capacitors are designed for general purpose applications where space and weight considerations are important. They are ideal for filtering, coupling or bypassing in high or low impedance circuits with AC or DC applications.

The Polyester Z Series Capacitors are used in applications that require long term stability at a relatively low cost. The self-healing characteristics of the metallized dielectric provide a very high level of reliability. The series has a temperature range of -55°C to +85°C a full rated voltage, derated linearly from +85°C to 50% at +125°C. It is available in voltages from 50V to 600V.

The Streamline Avionics Z Series supplies exceptional dielectric strength with some of the best volumetric efficiency. Terminal to terminal, they withstand 150% of rated voltage for 60 seconds through a limited resistance of 100 ohms per volt. Terminal to case, they withstand 200% of rated voltage.

Streamline has manufactured custom EMI filters and capacitors for aerospace and industry since 1962 (formerly Elpac Electronics). The manufacture EMI filters and capacitors with film, metallized polyester and metallized polypropylene materials that are rated for 50-600 volts. The company is ISO9001:2015 and AS9100D certified and its products are used in commercial and military aircraft, power generation facilities and in heavy industrial equipment.

Features & Benefits:

Great Volumetric Efficiency

Low Cost, General Purpose

Excellent Dielectric Strength

-55 C through 85 C at full rated voltage

8% Maximum @ 1 Khz

Applications:

Power Generation Facilities

Heavy Industrial Equipment

New Yorker Electronics is franchise distributor for Streamline Avionics and supplies its full line of EMI Filters and its Film Metallized Polyester, Metallized Polypropylene and Polyester Capacitors.

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).