Future Electronics Features Hirose Electric DF60 Series Wire-to-Board Connectors

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Hirose Electric DF60 Series Wire-to-Board Connectors as part of the company’s large inventory of available-to-sell electronic components.

Hirose DF60 Wire-to-Board Connectors provide secure mating with a clear tactile click and highly reliable 5-point contact with independent contact springs. Small in size, the DF60 connectors offer high current capacity up to 40A and are available in a variety of connection styles, including straight, right angle, and in-line.

The DF60 series also features available keying variations, accepting AWG #8 to #12 cables, and are RoHS, UL, C-UL and Glow Wire compliant.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/hirose-electric-df60-wire-to-board-connectors.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

