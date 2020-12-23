Glint Advertising Celebrates 20 Years in 2020

Fort Worth, USA, 2020-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — Glint Advertising has reached an exciting milestone as the company celebrates 20 years of success by collaborating with its clients to produce compelling creative work that delivers results. Since 2000, Glint has maintained steady growth and positive relationships with clients while maintaining a high quality of work and service.

This approach was the company’s motivation when initially founded in 2000 and remains the same today: to craft targeted and creative solutions that connect clients to their customers, industry, and community. Glint has achieved its goals through its commitment to excellence and strong client relationships.

The company’s service offerings have adapted in response to the ever-evolving industry, as well as the demands and expectations of their clients. Led by its original founding CEO and President, Craig Lloyd, Glint has preserved a creative perspective around business challenges over the last two decades.

Craig reflects on the company’s 20th anniversary by saying, “As we celebrate 20 years in 2020, a year, unlike any other, it makes you stop, pause, and reflect on the connections and successes that helped us reach this milestone. The people and partners who trusted us to deliver were such a big part of our success.”

In celebration of achieving this major milestone, Glint is announcing its 20th anniversary with a “Pause and Reflect” campaign, an effort to not only remember that moving forward should always be a priority but also to remember how far they’ve come throughout the last 20 years. Held primarily in the digital realm, the campaign is meant to inspire the public to pause and reflect and encourage them to remember the good, especially when times are challenging.

“Our biggest key to success has been not to be stagnant, no matter our success,” added Lloyd. “We’ve worked hard to maintain our business, and we focus on learning while consistently leveraging our position.”

The campaign highlights the agency’s journey throughout the past 20 years with video segments of important lessons learned, when their passion began, and the overall reflection of where the agency stands today. The videos serve as conversation topics and invite others to reflect on their journeys and share those moments on their social channels utilizing #pauseandreflect.

Glint Advertising is pausing and reflecting on their past and future, and they want to be joined in the journey. For more information and to receive free downloads and swag, please join the “Pause and Reflect” campaign by visiting glintadv.com and utilize #pauseandreflect and #glintadvertising in social engagements.

About Glint Advertising:

Glint Advertising was founded in 2000 and provides branding, advertising, and marketing services to a diverse client base throughout North Texas and beyond. Glint is a full-service advertising agency specializing in branding and integrated marketing campaigns, focusing on strategy and collaboration. Glint has received numerous awards for its creative work. For more information, visit glintadv.com or contact Ryan Noel at 817-616-0320.

Contact:

Craig Lloyd

Glint Advertising

5761 Park Vista Circle, #205,

Fort Worth, Texas 76244

8176160320

craig@glintadv.com