Ecosmob Offering Kiosk Solution Development Services for Different Industry Sectors

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, a leading VoIP solution provider, has announced Kiosk Solution development services for various industry sectors. Being a self-service platform, Kiosks provide its users the ease to perform a multitude of tasks at their own pace. Kiosk applications can be used in a variety of businesses with a primary objective to provide customers with an interactive, user-friendly digital interface to perform a series of tasks. With hands-on experience in building niche kiosk solutions for customers from an array of industries, Ecosmob engages in Kiosk software development with functions that are exceptional to each market place and end-user base. The company also provides customized and personalized kiosk solutions to meet the assorted needs of businesses that are looking to enhance customer experience and simplify the user experience.

When asked about the details, the company’s VP said, “Ecosmob provides kiosk solution development services for almost all industrial sectors including government, healthcare, banking, insurance, tourism, and many more. Our highly experienced developers provide kiosk solutions integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AR) and advanced features to make it user-friendly and safe to use. Moreover, we build mobile and desktop-based kiosk applications that are highly compatible with users’ smartphones, POS systems, and tablets. Customers may choose to use tablets or touch screen laptops for which they require kiosk application development. In such a case, Ecosmob explicitly focuses on the application side and its integration into the hardware set up. Some customers may prefer a total kiosk solution that offers an integrated hardware-software combination. Additionally, Ecosmob provides assorted options like standalone kiosks connected through Wi-Fi to a central server and allows the inclusion of a variety of devices like laptops and computers.”

The company’s VP further added, “The kiosk software solutions provided by Ecosmob are available with advanced and intuitive user interface, automation features, on-site reporting and visitor management capabilities. The users can avail our Kiosk services with superior features and functionalities such as interactive video graphics, touch and motion-sensitive screens, virtual keyboards, multimedia content, fingerprint scanners, digital signature, image capture, etc. Our solutions also facilitate interactive transactions like those needed in banks, insurance companies, and POS. Our kiosk application development services or total package kiosk solutions are beneficial for various companies, specifically for large institutions like banks and insurance companies as well as government organizations that deal with members of the public. These solutions further help to reduce the workload of employees and they can focus on improving their productivity without being getting disturbed every now and then by people.”

Starting from simple information booths to more advanced kiosk solutions that can capture images, print cards and accept debit/credit card payments, everything is possible with Ecosmob’s custom kiosk software development solution that is designed to suit the specific goals of customers. The AI integration further enhances the user experience and allows customers to capture important data that they can use for analytics and marketing.

About Ecosmob

Established in the year 2007, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd operates from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. With vast experience in offering superior quality, enterprise-grade IT solutions, and services, the company provides its services to customers all over the world. With a client-centric approach, the company specializes in VoIP Solution Development, Mobile Application Development, Web Design and Development, and Digital Marketing Service.

Contact:

Company: Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Address:

India:

501-503, Binori B Square 1,

Nr. Neptune House,

Ambli – Bopal Rd,

Ahmedabad-380058,

Gujarat, India.

South Africa:

158 Kiepersol street,

Grootvlei,

Pretoria 0120,

South Africa.

Canada:

214 Adelaide Street,

West Toronto,

Canada M5H1W7

Contact Number:

Phone:

+1-303-997-3139 (USA)

+1 940 Ecosmob

+91-7778842856 (India)

Email: sales@ecosmob.com

Website: https://www.ecosmob.com/

###