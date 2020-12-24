Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 24, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market is expected to reach USD 8.53 billion by 2022. Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) is a specific type of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), mainly used to guard the individual wearer against the breath of dangerous constituents in the office air. Breathing apparatus and respirator are the two major types of RPE. It is used only when there is satisfactory control of exposure cannot be accomplished. The Respiratory Protective Equipment Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market is segmented based on product type, end user, and region. Supplied air respirators and air-purifying respirators (APR) are the product types that could be explored in Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) in the forecast period. Air-purifying respirators sector comprise escape respirators, unpowered, and powered (PAPR). On the other hand, supplied air respirators include airline respirators, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), and full-face mask.

Air-purifying respirators (APR) sector accounted for the substantial market share of Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. this may be because of high demand in oil & gas, mining, and petrochemical sector.

The market may be categorized based on end users like mining, oil & gas, healthcare, fire services, construction, petrochemical/chemical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and others that could be explored in Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) in the forecast period. Industrial sector accounted for the substantial market share of Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. This may be because of increasing metal fabrication and automotive industries in the developing countries like Brazil, China, and India. Also, oil & gas sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace with highest CAGR in the coming years.

The key players of Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market are Kimberley-Clark, Delta Plus, Ansell Ltd., 3M Co., MSA Safety, Bulwark Protective Apparel Uvex Safety Group, Alpha Pro Tech, and DuPont. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

