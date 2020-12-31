Software Defined Radio Market Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis Report by 2027

Felton, California , USA, Dec 31, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global software defined radio market size is projected to reach USD 39.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.7%, according to a new report by Million Insights. The growing demand for SDR communication in telecommunication, military & defense and various other sectors are expected to be a key driving factor for the market growth in the forthcoming years. The growing development in the wireless networks such as moving from 2G/3G to 4G and now 5G is creating huge problems for networks providers, equipment vendors as well as subscribers. The subscribers need to change their handsets, whenever a new generation wireless network standards are implemented. More importantly, the wireless networks operators also need to switch from one generation to the next generation network, due to the presence of a large customer base. However, with the help of SDR chip, there will be only required to upgrade the software, which will resolve the whole problem of network migration. Thus, these benefits are projected to create a huge opportunity for the market, during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis): https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-software-defined-radio-sdr-market/request-sample

Impact of COVID-19

Telecommunications is one the worst hit sectors in the ongoing pandemic COVID-19. The deployment of the 5G network in the European and American region has been delayed, due to which network operators has been facing a significant loss over the last few months, which in turn, reducing the demand for SDR deployment. Thus, expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, SDR chip can be deployed in mobile handsets, which provide flexibility to network providers and upgrades its wireless network services from 4G to 5G. However, as the deployment of 5G network has put on hold, it is expected to hamper the market. Although, post COVID-pandemic, the deployment of 5G network will increase, consequently, the demand for SDR systems will also increase. As a result, expected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Software-defined radio (SDR) continues to develop technologically and helps in transmitting and receiving the high-frequency long-range signals. This also helps in resolving the problems related to bandwidth and wireless networking limitations. Additionally, with the technological development, the implementation of software-defined radio with large bandwidth applications and high-quality services are keep on increasing. Growing technological advancements and increasing investments in the field of military & defense sectors, for the enhancement of communications systems are expected to bolster the software defined radio (SDR) market growth in the upcoming years.

The SDR technology serves as a base technology for the distribution of telecommunications services such as radio broadcasts, video streaming and Television broadcasts. The technology has seen tremendous growth over the last few years, due to no requirement for hardware modification. For example, modern mobile is equipped with SDR technology, which in turn, augments the demand for SDR equipped products. Additionally, the Europe market is expected to see substantial growth, during the forecast period, owing to deployment of the data centers, in order to fix the data flow related issues. Further, the growing demand for high-speed wireless networks such as LTE/4G and 5G and wireless services are projected to boost the market demand in the forthcoming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Cognitive radio segment is expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to increasing applications of cognitive radio such as spectrum sensing, spectrum allocation and location tracking.

The software segment is projected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. The segment growth is attributed to increasing deployment of SDR in software radio access networks (RAN), which comprises of a single hardware platform and helps to access various wireless communication protocols and standards.

The ground segment is expected to see significant growth over the forecast period, due to the high deployment of base station receiver’s embedded with a single antenna interference cancellation (SAIC) equipment.

UHF band segment is projected to see a substantial growth during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027, owing to the growing applications of SDRs in satellite and aerospace communications.

The commercial segment is projected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027, owing to the increasing use of SDR system in the health monitoring systems like Wireless Body Area Networks (WBAN).

Asia Pacific market is projected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027, owing to the growing adoption of SDR systems among the government agencies for the enhancement of communication networks. For example, Government Radio Network (GRN) is developed by the Chinese government in Beijing, which is expected to enhanced and secure the communication system.

Global Software Defined Radio Market: Key Players

Elbit Systems Ltd.; Harris Corporation; L3 Technologies, Inc.; Datasoft Corporation; BAE Systems; Raytheon Company; Collins Aerospace Systems

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com