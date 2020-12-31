Wireless Charging Market Trend | Supply Chain Analysis and Application | Forecast To 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 31, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Wireless Charging Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global wireless charging market size was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 22.25 billion by 2022. Future growth opportunities seem to positive on account of increasing adoption of consumer electronic devices such as laptops and smartphones that employ the new technology of wireless charging.

Key Players:

ConvenientPower

Energizer Holdings

Evatran LLC (Plugless Power)

Getpowerpad

Integrated Device Technology (IDT)

Leggett & Platt Inc.

MediaTek

Mojo Mobility

Murata Manufacturing

PowerbyProxi Ltd.

Powercast Corp.

Growth Drivers:

Rising need for wireless and hassle-free methods to power different devices amongst end users in industrial sectors including healthcare, automotive, defence and industrial markets is expected to propel market growth in the next eight years. This market is in the growing phase and is observed to experience a wide range of innovations and provide several opportunities to new entrants.

In order to improve existing operations and functionalities, heavy investments are made by major market players on research and development. Key emphasis is laid on enhancing and refining the power transmission range that can enable wireless charging of devices for long distances.

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Defense

Nearly 60% of the overall revenue share was occupied by consumer electronics in 2014. This is expected to continue in the coming years and become the most dominant segment until 2022. Unavailability of electric sockets at public places and the need to eliminate the trouble caused by wired chargers are expected to trigger growth in this market over the forecast period and gain prominence.

Defence and healthcare are anticipated to surface as one of the most promising application sectors over the forecast period. Continuous efforts in research and development at Stanford University has resulted in a new way to charge sensors wirelessly in addition cybernetic implants, making way for new generation ultra-small gadgets that can penetrate deep inside the body.

Regional Outlook:

Hybrid electric vehicle market is anticipated to be a promising segment for the wireless charging market. Additionally, it is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period in the consumer electronics industry owing to the growing demand for laptops and smartphones. As of 2014, Asia Pacific contributed to approximately 35% of the global revenue.

U.S emerged as the major regional market in North America on account of consumers’ growing inclination towards spending more for powering options, particularly for tablets, laptops and smart devices. Untapped markets such as Africa and Latin America are anticipated to experience a growing adoption of cordless charging over the forecast period hence opening new avenues for wireless charging networks industry.

