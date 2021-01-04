Aniline Reveals Top 21 Mid-Size Companies to Watch in 2021

Chappaqua, NY, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Aniline, the provider of advanced people analytics and employee sentiment analysis, revealed its Top 21 Mid-Size Companies to Watch in 2021.

Aniline sources and synthesizes numerous public and proprietary data sources and provides sentiment analysis of more than 46 million employee reviews along with demographic data for 14,000 mid-size companies across the United States. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aniline transforms qualitative data into quantitative data on a 100-point scale. Aniline also connects these companies to a curated list of over 2,000 service providers, consultants, technology and product organizations.

This analysis along with the Aniline Index, provides a comprehensive view of a company’s people and what they really think across six dimensions — Benefits, Compensation, Diversity and Inclusion, Great Place to Work rankings, Hiring Experience and Leadership.

To qualify for the Aniline 21 Midsize Companies to Watch list, companies were required to meet the following minimum criteria: between 500 and 2,000 employees, 1,000+ total reviews across all categories, an Aniline Index of 85 or greater, a Leadership Category score of 95 or better.

MongoDB, a New York-based technology company offering open-source database management, took the No. 1 spot with a 93 Aniline Index and a 98 Leadership score. Spinklr, the New York-based company that created the world’s first Unified Front Office Platform for Modern Channels, took the No.2 spot with a 93 Aniline Index and 97 Leadership Score. Pariveda Solutions, Inc., a Dallas-based employee-owned strategic services and information technology consulting company, took the No.3 spot on the list with a 93 Aniline Index and a 95 Leadership score.

“All of the Top 21 companies offer superior workplace environments providing the conditions needed for strong business performance in 2021,” Kevin Gregson, Aniline CEO and Co-Founder, said. “By aggregating employee sentiment and demographic analysis, we are able to discern where 90% of mid-size companies across the U.S. rank according to their people. We believe that having strong employee buy-in with leadership is a key indicator of sustained performance and resilience in challenging periods like those we are facing now.”

The complete Top 21 list and rankings, featuring both household names and lesser known organizations, can be found on Aniline.io or on Aniline’s public app.

About Aniline

Powered by AI, Aniline provides advanced people analytics to help enhance the employee experience. ​With offices in Chappaqua, New York and Silicon Valley, California, Aniline offers the largest database on employee sentiment and demographic analysis on mid-size companies in the U.S., including national, regional, and industry trends. Aniline also provides a curated catalogue of more than 2,000 companies that provide Human Capital Advisory, Administration and Support services to the middle market. For more information, visit Aniline.io.