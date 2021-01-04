FiveS Digital announces appointment of Vikas Malpani to the Advisory Board

Delhi, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — FiveS Digital has appointed Vikas Malpani on its advisory board to strengthen strategy, future planning, and drive growth. Vikas is a serial entrepreneur and an angel investor himself, having invested early in companies like Unacademy, eVibe, Airmeet etc. He will be advising FiveS on the technology and strategy front, assisting FiveS to build solutions and services to serve its clients being one of the most reliable partners. Vikas will be working with the core team, helping them manage and address strategic, new-age business challenges, enabling the team to create clear differentiation with the impact model for sourcing.

With close to 15 years under his belt, both as a technologist and founder, Vikas comes as an interesting mix to the board. Vikas is currently the co-founder of Leher app that is a popular social network for video discussions. In past, he was Co-Founder and VP Communities with Commonfloor. He is also a recipient of prestigious MIT TR35 young innovator of the year, among several other accolades as hottest young entrepreneur by Business World etc.

“Post Sushma’s addition, it is exciting for me to add a good friend from college and a seasoned professional, Vikas to our advisory board, and, we’re keen to channel his experience and expertise in scaling on-ground impact through our unique BPO offering, helping clients build Responsible Business metrics along business goals. He certainly brings tremendous value as we build technology led future ready organisation, solving problems for our client’s business processes.”, said Mr. Kapil Sharma, CEO, FiveS Digital.

About FiveS Digital

FiveS Digital, through its impact sourcing model follows digital first approach, solving business process management and CX concerns for its clients. FiveS upskill and employ youths from smaller towns across India, while delivering solutions & services to client partners. With 1500+ people at 7 delivery centers across India, and partner presence in Europe and Northern America, FiveS has successfully delivered solutions across the key industry verticals. With digital transformation and Customer Experience solutions & Services, we enable client partners to scale and serve their customers better. With the right blend of “Machine & Human Intelligence”, FiveS brings in operational efficiency and elated experience. FiveS’s key clientele includes renowned names from BFSI, foodtech, EdTech, fintech, healthcare, ecommerce, and utility domains. FiveS work with small, mid, large size businesses, and start-ups, enabling them to build/scale/improve/optimize their business processes and serve the customers better.