New Yorker Electronics Releases Picker Components PC375L Low-Profile Latching PCB Power Relay

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of the new Picker Components’ PC375L16 Low Profile Latching PCB Power Relay. A second source to the popular Tyco RT Relay, the Picker Power Relay is available in 3VDC to 24VDC and in single or dual coil mode latching.

This device only requires a 60msec pulse at the same power to switch. The power savings lowers operating costs and increases the reliability of the relay with the significant reduction in coil heat. The series is available in Single or Dual Coil Mode Latching. The coil power is 400mWatts to maintain contact pressure in the non-latching relay. Coil voltages range from 3 to 24VDC with a 5KV Dielectric Strength between coil and contacts. Silver Tin Oxide contacts assure high reliability. For resistive loads, the Picker Relay rates at 16 Amps at 250VAC and at 277VAC for general purpose loads.

Options for the relay include sealed or dustcover enclosures, gold plating and standard or reverse polarity. The PC375L relay is Lead Free and RoHS compliant and meets UL873 spacing. Applications for this Green Relay include Energy and Load Management, Metering and Electric Vehicles.

Picker Components manufacturers a broad line of electro-mechanical and solid state relays. As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Picker Components’ full line of Relays including Power PCB Relays, General Purpose Relays, Signal Relays, Plug-In Automotive Relays, PCB Mount Automotive Relays and Solid State Relays.

Features & Benefits:

16 Amps at 250 VAC Resistive Load

16 Amps at 277 VAC General Purpose Load

Single or Dual Coil Mode Latching is available

Coil Voltages from 3 to 24 VDC are available

Silver Tin Oxide Contacts assures high reliability

5 KV Dielectric Strength between Coil and Contacts

Meets UL873 Spacing

The PC375L relay is Lead Free and RoHS Compliant

UL approval and final ratings are pending

Applications:

Energy Management

Load Management

Metering

Electric Vehicles

As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Picker Components’ full line of Relays including Power PCB Relays, General Purpose Relays, Signal Relays, Plug-In Automotive Relays, PCB Mount Automotive Relays and Solid State Relays.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).