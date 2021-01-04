The Online Arunachal Film Festival 2020 Journey of Development

Delhi, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Arunachal Film Federation announced on Wednesday that the 7th edition of Arunachal Film Festival 2020 will be held on 27th and 28th December.

The FFA General Secretary, Shambo Flago addressed a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club, to inform the online two-day event. The Film Awards in Arunachal will be held in collaboration with the Arunachal State Government.

According to Shambo Flago, “The festival will have feature, documentary, and two short films; one will be open to all topic/ genre, and the other will be theme based on unemployment and mental health”.

Further, he said, the entries are open to all filmmakers of Arunachal Pradesh. It is to provide that the entries for documentary and feature films must be either certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) or affiliated to the FFA.

Flago also informed, “The last date for submission of the feature, documentary and short (open) films is 30 November, while 2 December is the last date of submission of theme-based short film,”. He added that more detailed information regarding the competition criteria could be accessed from the FFA’s Facebook page and Official Website.

Similar to the Film Awards in India and the previous year’s AFF India, it will give away awards to the best actor, actress, villain, director, supporting roles, musician, lyricist, singer, etc., said GS FFA.

“FFA will entertain films released between April 2019 to December 2020, but films already uploaded in online or Social Media platforms will not be entertained,”, he added.

The Arunachal Film Festival in India was supposed to be held in March or April, this year, but it got delayed due to the pandemic.