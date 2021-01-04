Vishal Group Donates Sanitary Napkins And Partners With P&G And World Vision International

Kathmandu, Nepal, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — VG Foundation (Vishal’s Group wing for social activities), which is especially known for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and other social activities, recently donated sanitary napkins worth Rs. 1 crore with the aim of promoting basic health and hygiene among women. Vishal Group executed this initiative with P&G (one of the leading FMCG companies in the world) and World Vision International (a leading Humanitarian Aid Organization).

Women and girls around the country, especially those living in poverty, face the least access to proper health facilities. In spite of being of the most discusses topics in the world, it is still neglected. The progress of providing basic health rights to women remains slow. The aim of the VG Foundation is to make the women aware of menstrual hygiene and providing sanitary napkins to them with the goal of promoting basic health and hygiene among women.

“We all are aware of the side effects of not following the menstrual hygiene properly…it even causes death! But, sadly, there still some socio-economical taboo about using sanitary napkins. We at Vishal Group would like to thank P&G and World Vision International for joining hands with us in this initiative” said Ms. SajalPradhan, Lead – Water & Sustainability. He also added “We believe this is the first, but a firm step and we would be able to motivate and inspire women about the importance of health and hygiene during the period in a broader way in the coming days”.

About Vishal Group

Vishal Group is one of the leading conglomerates in Nepal engaged in several business sectors which include Banking & Finance, Manufacturing, Distribution, Automobile, Education, and Social Business. They are one of the major contributors to the economy and also one of the highest taxpayers of Nepal.

They employ over 10,000 people in Nepal and over 24,000 globally. The Group has now successfully built strong relationships with their global partners and the multiple prestige brands they represent.