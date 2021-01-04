New Yorker Electronics Releases United Chemi-Con’s PMA Flat Chip Aluminum Polymer Capacitors

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the United Chemi-Con’s newest SMD Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor. The UCC PMA Series in the molded plastic case ensures 5,000 hours of operation at 105°C guaranteed. The United Chemi-Con PMA Series is designed for applications where super low profile polymer capacitors are needed and is especially useful in high frequency filtering applications. They are recommended for low to mid-voltage primary/secondary side smoothing and hold up where ultra low-height profiles are required.

The PMA offers excellent rms-ripple capability and extremely low ESR. It also supplies super high thermal resistivity (15000hr tested with no ESR increase from initial). The PMA series is halogen free and offers the electronics designer the ability to meet low profile filtering applications with a high performance/reasonable cost 3.0mm maximum height in a uniform package.

The series has voltage ranges from 16 to 25V and capacitance ranges of 22 to 68uF. The ESR ranges from 40 to 50mOhm, a tolerance of ±20% and ripple currents of 2A @ 100kHz, 2.2A @ 100kHz and 2.1A @ 100kHz.

Features & Benefits:

Endurance -55 to 105 5,000 life

Voltage: 16 to 25V

Capacitance: 22 to 68uF

Size: 7.0 x 7.0 x 3.0mmT

Applications:

High Frequency Noise Filter

Digital Equipment

High Frequency/Wide Temp

High Thermal Resistivity

Flat Profile

United Chemi-Con was established in the United States in 1970. The company is the largest manufacturer and supplier of aluminum electrolytic capacitors in North America, with more than 8,000 unique products available. New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor of United Chemi-Con and carries its full line of Capacitors, radial lead, SMD and snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors, as well as electric double layer capacitors.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).