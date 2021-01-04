New PDI Watertight Power Stanchion Series is designed for Harsh & Rugged Environments

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has released the new Power Dynamics, Inc. (PDI) watertight Power Stanchion series designed for harsh environments and rugged applications. Intended for ease of use and durability, these switched mechanical interlocks are virtually indestructible.

This new power distribution equipment is delivered fully assembled through New Yorker Electronics, with a preinstalled watertight conduit hub. They are UL Listed and constructed of T304 16GA stainless steel offering one, two, or three IP67 30A/480V switched 4/4X mechanical interlocks, with one model offering one IP67 30A/480V and one 60A/480V interlock. The weather resistant duplex GFCI is constructed with a 20A NEMA GFCI and an extra-duty nonmetallic rain-tight in use cover. The pre-drilled mounting holes and access cutout for underground conduit entry in base means no drilling for increased ease of use.

They have dual locking mechanisms, an On/Off LED and will accept all industry standard Pin & Sleeve connectors. Used in shipping ports, boat docks, and railyards and in wind and solar applications, the PDI power stanchions are actually an integral device for winery, food and agricultural processing locations. Options include 20-, 30- & 60-amp switched mechanical interlocks, power/water/air combinations, custom stainless steel or aluminum designs, custom graphics or paint and specific mating Pin & Sleeve connectors.

PDI also offers two fully customizable options. The preassembled PDI Multi-Use Custom model offers single or multiple mechanical interlocks, also with On/Off LED. It can supply multiple watertight conduit hubs while providing room for compressed air, hot/cold water, nitrogen and/or a hose hanger and is constructed with customer specified electrical outlets.

The PDI Wall-Mount Custom model’s modular design accepts up to four mechanical interlocks with an optional 20A, 125V weather resistant duplex GFCI and nonmetallic rain-tight in use cover. It is a IP69K/NEMA 4X,12 rated power stanchion with an optional wiring box with DIN rail for easy access or circuit breakers are also available.

Features & Benefits:

Current: 30A, Voltage: 3Ø, 480V, Frequency: 60Hz

Switch Horsepower: 20HP

Clock Position: 7h (red)

Water-Tight Stainless Steel

20A NEMA GFCI with rain-tight in use cover

Pre-assembled

Includes watertight conduit hub

Applications:

Agriculture

Dairy

Shipping Ports

Boat Docks

Rail Yards

Wind & Solar

Winery Crush Pad Bottling Cellar

Food Processing

For over 35 years, Power Dynamics has been designing and manufacturing high quality power products that meet or exceed industry standards. New Yorker Electronics supplies the full lines of Power Dynamics interconnect and power products, EMI/RFI filters, IEC 60320 inlets and outlets, battery holders, IEC 60309 pin and sleeve assemblies, motor disconnects and various board level connectors.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).