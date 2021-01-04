Refrigerated Air Dryer Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2022

Felton, California , USA, Jan 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Refrigerated Air Dryer Market is predicted to grow significantly in forecast period owing to the change in consumer lifestyle, rise in food consumption and healthcare requirements. A refrigerated air dryer removes water vapor from compressed air. Refrigerated air dryers are widely found in commercial and industrial facilities. The process of air compression focuses on atmospheric contaminants along with water vapor. A refrigerated air dryer removes moisture from the air with the help of a heat exchanger. An air-to-refrigerant heat exchanger cools the air so that the vapor condenses into water. This water is then collected and drained out of the system, which leaves only dry air.

Refrigerated air dryer has been a cost effective and energy saving solution to eliminate moisture from compressed air systems. Increase in demand for energy equipment has challenged manufacturers to introduce less power consuming refrigerated air dryers. Most refrigerated air dryers are economic in operation require low maintenance, competitively priced and offer a stable pressure dew point. The growing demand for large-scale industrialization in emerging countries of Asia Pacific is projected to drive the growth of refrigerated air dryer market in the coming years. Rise in use of sensor technology worldwide is also expected to fuel the market in future. The changing lifestyle in North America is impelling the demand for processed foods, which will ultimately boost the demand for refrigerated air dryers.

Access Refrigerated Air Dryer Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/refrigerated-air-dryer-market

Moreover, the entrance of several food processing business in United States is likely to open opportunities for refrigerated air dryer manufacturers. Increasing electricity prices along with limited dew point capability refrigerated air dryers may hinder the growth of refrigerated air dryer industry in future. The growing industrialization has stimulated the APAC economies like China and India to hold significant market share of refrigerated air dryer. Furthermore, eco-friendly operations and the increase in demand from the food processing and manufacturing industries will boost refrigerated air dryers industry. Also, the chemical application segment is expected to register sizeable market share in the coming years.

Refrigerated Air Dryer Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Thousand Units; 2012 – 2022)

Cycling

Non-Cycling

Others

Refrigerated Air Dryer Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Thousand Units; 2012 – 2022)

Chemical

Paper

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Others

The key players in refrigerated air dryer industry are Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, Donaldson Company, Emerson Climate Technologies, Mann+Hummel, KaeserKompressoren, Aircel Corporation, Elgi Compressors, Quincy Compressor, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, Van Air, Wilkerson Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand, Parker Hannifin, and AerzenerMaschinenfabrik.

Request a Sample Copy of Refrigerated Air Dryer Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/refrigerated-air-dryer-market/request-sample

Refrigerated Air Dryer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Thousand Units; 2012 – 2022)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com