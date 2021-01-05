Global North American nuclear medicine market : Thyroid application segment is expected to register the highest growth

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer & cardiac ailments and initiatives to lessen the demand-supply gap of Mo-99. However, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals reduces their potential adoption, while hospital budget cuts and high equipment prices are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

The North American nuclear medicine market is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.2 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

What This Report Will Provide:

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size for the North American nuclear medicine market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Application :

Based on application, the North American nuclear medicine market is segmented into SPECT, PET, and therapeutic applications. The SPECT applications segment is further segmented into cardiology, bone scans, thyroid applications, pulmonary scans, and other SPECT applications. The thyroid applications segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence and prevalence of thyroid disorders.

Therapeutic :

The therapeutic nuclear medicine segment is further segmented into alpha emitters, beta emitters, and brachytherapy isotopes. In 2013, the FDA approved the first and only product for alpha emitters in the market, launched by Bayer AG under the name Xofigo (a Ra-223 dichloride molecule). The North American market for Ra-223 is expected to command the largest share owing to its targeted properties over beta emitters and being the only alpha-emitter product available in the market.

Geographical Growth:

Geographically, the North American market comprises of US and Canada. In 2018, the US accounted for the largest share of the nuclear medicine market. The large share can be attributed to the development of novel technologies for radioisotope production, government funding, and company initiatives in the country.

Global Leaders:

Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Curium (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Bracco Imaging (Italy), Eczacýbaþý-Monrol Nuclear Products (Turkey), Nordion (Canada), Advanced Accelerator Applications (France), and NTP Radioisotopes (South Africa).

