Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Trends Analysis, Global Demand & Comprehensive Research Report

The global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global health information exchange (HIE) market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Need for greater access to patient health information, enhanced stakeholder’s collaboration and rising awareness of HIE technology are the key drivers leading to the market growth.

Key Players:

GE Healthcare

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Orion Health

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Medicity

CareEvolution

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

RelayHealth Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Increasing incentives by the federal government, growing investments, increasing geriatric population and raising demand for reduction in healthcare cost are the factors anticipating the demand for health information exchange.

HIE refers to the electronic mobilization of healthcare information within defined geographical area to bring stakeholders together. The stakeholders include doctors, patient, pharmacists, nurses and labs. HIE enables speedy access and sharing of patient’s clinical data to the healthcare providers for providing effective, timely and efficient delivery of care to the patient. Sharing of patient information on time helps in effective decision making, avoids readmission and medication errors, improves diagnostic rate and, decreases duplicate testing.

Solution Type Outlook:

Portal-Centric

Platform-Centric

Messaging-Centric

Application Outlook:

Web Portal Development

Internal Interfacing

Workflow Management

Implementation model outlook:

Centralized

Decentralized

Hybrid

Regional Outlook:

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to presence of established companies, high adoption rate of technology and well established healthcare facilities.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to increasing demand for patient care, rising population base and growing healthcare investments. In addition, increasing awareness level among people about HIE, various initiatives undertaken by government in emerging economic countries such as India, China and Japan are the factors driving the market growth over the decade. The demand for mobile health applications and, cloud based systems are offering opportunities for the healthcare IT providers.

