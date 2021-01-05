Flooded Lead Acid Battery Market to See Growth this Decade despite COVID-19 Impact Now, Says Fact.MR Report

Dublin, Ireland, 2021-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the global Automotive Lead Acid Battery market during the historical period of 2014 – 2018. The global automotive lead-acid battery market is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ ~ 14.5 Bn during the end of the forecast period (2019-2029) and is foreseen to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.6%. Extensive rounds of primary and comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the flooded lead-acid battery market.

COVID-19 impact

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world with high transmission rates and fatalities. With the closing down of manufacturing facilities and production units, a great loss has been observed. Furthermore, supply chain disruptions have also affected the flooded lead acid battery market greatly. The global outbreak has affected numerous sectors and the flooded lead acid battery market is no exception. The study highlights the positive and negative factors due to the COVID-19 outbreak on the global flooded lead acid battery market.

After reading the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

The Automotive Lead Acid Battery market report offers assessment of prevailing opportunities in various regions and evaluates their shares of revenue by the end of different years of the assessment period. Key regions covered comprise:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

The evaluation of the competitive landscape in the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market covers the profile of the following top players:

EnerSys Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Leoch International Technology Limited

Exide Industries Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Exide Technologies Inc.

CSB Battery Company Limited

FIAMM S.p.A.

Others

To expand the understanding of opportunities in the global Automotive Lead Acid Battery market report looks at close quarters into the opportunities and new avenues in following key segments:

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid

Electric

In addition to understanding the demand patterns of various Technology, the report on the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market also enumerates trends expected to attract investments by other various associated industries.

On the basis of Battery types, the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market report offers insight into major adoption trends for the following segments:

Flooded

Enhanced Flooded

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM)

By Vehicle Type,

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel,

OEM

Aftermarket

The global Automotive Lead Acid Battery market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares.

Which strategies will enable top players in the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market to expand their geographic footprints?

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future?

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants?

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas?

