Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Major Manufacturers | Application Estimates | Global Trend Analysis

The global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global next generation sequencing market is anticipated to reach USD 21.4 billion by 2025. NGS market is expected to show a tremendous growth on account of its wide applications in the treatment of cancer. NGS is the process of identifying accurate order of nucleotides within a RNA or a DNA molecule.

Key Players:

Illumina

Roche Sequencing (454 Life Sciences)

Agilent Technologies

PierianDx

Genomatix GmbH

GATC Biotech Ag

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Macrogen

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Introduction of advanced genetic sequencing and development of advance techniques for whole genomes are the major drivers contributing to the overall market growth. Increasing incidences of cancer and infectious diseases coupled with aging population is expected to fuel the demand for these technologies. Further, the overall cost of genome sequencing is expected to reduce drastically on account of rapid development through research and innovation. High capacity genome sequencing has been contributing significantly towards the market growth.

NGS has wide applications in the field of exome and genome sequencing. They are widely used in the treatment of infectious disease and cancer. NGS has shown a key presence in pathogen analysis which has been helpful in the treatment of infectious diseases. The need for effective diagnosis for cancer and high growing usage of combinational biomarkers are other factors contributing to the growth of the market in recent years.

Application Outlook:

Reproductive Health NIPT PGT Newborn/Genetic Screening

Oncology

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

Clinical Investigation Idiopathic Diseases Inherited Diseases Infectious Diseases Non-Communicable / Other Diseases



Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to observe highest demand in the global industry on account of the well-developed healthcare sector and implementation of advanced research infrastructure. Similarly, Western Europe is expected to show a substantial demand over the forecast period on account of increasing emphasis by the regional government on healthcare facilities coupled with the stringent regulatory framework. Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to observe significant growth on account of the increasing government initiatives to establish proper healthcare infrastructure in developing economies including China, India, Japan and UAE.

