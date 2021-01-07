Alsard Fiber and Cellnet partner with Alepo for digital BSS and affiliate management

Austin, Texas, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — Alsard Fiber and its subsidiary Cellnet are set to modernize their networks using a multi-tenant solution from digital enablement and revenue management software provider Alepo. The solution will include a centralized billing system with automated security features for zero revenue leakage, centralized affiliate management, and web and mobile self-care, as well as the capability to launch and monetize public WiFi services in the future.

Simplifying and streamlining the management of affiliates, Alepo’s digital BSS will benefit wholesale service provider Alsard Fiber’s growing list of broadband clients, which currently includes 15 affiliates and over 1,000 resellers. The same benefit will also be extended to its sister company Cellnet’s FTTH and ADSL resellers. While affiliates will enjoy a faster and more seamless digital experience, the service providers will be able to lower operational costs, improve revenue, and optimize resource utilization.

The two companies will be able to prevent revenue loss caused by erroneous billing through enhanced security features that their existing system is unable to provide. Alepo’s system offers increased security against hacking and eliminates manual data inputs to minimize errors.

Cellnet’s subscribers will have access to web and mobile self-care to recharge their accounts, change their plans, log complaints about any issues they face, and more.

Alepo will deploy its Digital Business Support System (BSS) with billing, CRM, affiliate management, and mobile and web self-care, as well as its scalable AAA application to enable the service providers top performance with growing subscriber counts and usage demands.

Alsard Fiber also plans to introduce public WiFi in the near future. Alepo is deploying its WiFi Service Management Platform (SMP) to launch and monetize these public hotspots with various paid and free use-cases such as bundled ISP packages and sponsored data with advertisements.

“We knew we needed to upgrade our system when we pinpointed certain discrepancies in billing that were causing revenue loss. Further, we currently maintain each of our affiliates in a different server. Alepo’s centralized billing system will ensure more secure and efficient processes and streamline affiliate management, helping us meet our true revenue potential. Alepo’s digital self-care platform will enable us to empower our customers with web and mobile options, so they no longer need to visit resellers or points of sale in person,” said Firya M. Ali, Chairman and Owner of Alsard and Cellnet.

Vishal Mathur, VP-Solution Integration, Alepo, said, “We’re pleased to partner with Alsard Fiber and Cellnet to help improve their network as they digitize their self-care to empower customers. From the network aspect, our solution is designed to iron out the existing system’s vulnerabilities and will result in improved revenue. The centralized platform will enable Alsard Fiber and Cellnet to streamline affiliate management, ensuring faster and more efficient processes that will lower operational costs.”

The project is underway and is expected to be complete within an accelerated timeframe.

About Alsard Fiber

Founded in 2007, Alsard Fiber is a leading wholesaler of IP services in all regions and provinces of Iraq. Working with leading IP providers in Europe and using fiber optic technology, Alsard Fiber delivers the highest possible quality of service. The IP from Europe is delivered via two separate redundant routes. Customers are offered a dedicated symmetrical bandwidth, not shared capacity. Alsard Fiber has a team of IT experts who provide 24/7 technical support. All Alsard Fiber’s customers can benefit from Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), Dedicated Redundant Line for backup purposes, 24/7 technical support, and no filtering, monitoring, or censorship.

For more information, please visit http://www.alsardfiber.com/

About Cellnet

Cellnet was founded in 2006 as the first commercial Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Iraq-North/Sulimanyah city. It played a major role in building internet infrastructure in Iraq/North, earning the company a reputation for providing fast and stable internet access and innovative solutions for their individual as well as corporate customers.

For more information, please visit http://cell-net.net/

About Alepo

Alepo makes next-generation data opportunities a reality, creating advanced software solutions and services that enable global communications service providers to accelerate revenue growth, market share, and business success on fixed and mobile broadband networks. For over a decade, Alepo has been the go-to technology partner for all things data at leading service providers.

Established in 2004, Alepo is a mature technology solutions provider based in Austin, Texas, with a presence in all regions of the world.

For more information, please visit www.alepo.com