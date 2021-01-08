Digital Map Market worth $29.4 billion by 2024

According to a market research report “Digital Map Market by Component, Mapping Type (Outdoor and Indoor), Application (Real-time Location Data Management, Geocoding and Geopositioning, Routing and Navigation, and Asset Tracking), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the digital map market size is projected to grow from USD 13.9 billion in 2019 to USD 29.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2024. Major growth drivers for the market include the growing adoption of mobile computing devices for navigation.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Digital Map Market”

44 – Tables

31 – Figures

111 – Pages



Routing and navigation application to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The routing and navigation application is one of the widely adopted applications of digital maps. With smart city initiatives, a large number of cities and other governing bodies are promoting wide-scale adoption of digital maps through various integrated platforms, such as ride-sharing, routing updates, traffic conditions, and weather monitoring.

Infrastructure Development and Construction Vertical to Hold the Largest Market Size During the Forecast Period

Digital map solutions play an essential role in the construction and engineering companies, as they support all phases of the infrastructure life cycle. Moreover, these solutions help construction engineers manage and share data, generate reports, and visualize territory data, which can be analyzed and communicated to others.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is witnessing advancement in mapping technology and the presence of tech giants, such as Google, Apple, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe, and Magellan, which are the main contributors to the growth of the digital map market in the region. Growing adoption of digital map solutions in various industries, such as automotive, energy and utilities, government and defense, and transportation, to achieve submeter accuracy is contributing to the growth in this region.

Market Players

Major vendors covered in the digital map market include Google (US), TomTom (Netherland), Esri(US), Here (Netherland), Digital Map Products Inc.(US), Nearmap(Australia), Magellan(US), Apple (US), Mapquest (US), Intrix (US)., Yahoo(US), AutoNavi (China), MapWise (France), Jibestream (Canada), Indoor Atlas (Finland),and Mapillary (Sweden).

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/digital-map.asp