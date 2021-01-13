Candle Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Candle Market size is projected to reach USD 6.06 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, with a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast duration. The increasing inclusion of candles as home décor items is predicted to drive the market. Moreover, a significant increase in demand for candles for commercial and residential purposes along with its inclusion for religious needs is expected to provide a boost to the market. Hotels, beauty parlors, spa, and restaurants uses this candles for a soothing effect.

Scented candles are highly popular among the millennials in countries like Germany, France, and the U.S thus resulting in high revenue share. These are beneficial for health including nervous system stimulation, improved digestion, better concentration, and migraine relief. For example, basil creates a positive mental state while eucalyptus helps in the treatment of diseases like asthma, bronchitis, sinusitis, pneumonia, rheumatism, arthritis, and cough.

Access Candle Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/candle-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Votives form held around 25% revenue share in the global candles market as of 2018

Pillar candle is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% for the year 2019 to 2025.

The online channel is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the years.

Paraffin products held a 30% market share on account of revenue as of 2018.

The key players include Better Homes and Garden, Bath & Body Works, Bridgewater Candles, Circle E Candles, Colonial Candle, Diptyque, Malin + Goetz, Slatkin & Co., White Barn Candles, Village Candles, Yankee Candles, Thymes, and Jo Malone.

Candle Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Votive

Container Candle

Pillars

Tapers

Others

Candle Wax Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Paraffin

Soy Wax

Beeswax

Palm Wax

Others

Request a Sample Copy of Candle Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/candle-market/request-sample

Candle Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com