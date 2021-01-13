Lapels Dry Cleaning and Target Partner on Pilot Program at Framingham, MA and Watertown, MA Locations

Framingham, MA and Hanover, MA, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Lapels Dry Cleaning, an innovative, environmentally friendly dry cleaning company headquartered in Hanover, Massachusetts, recently announced a pilot program with Target stores in Framingham, MA (launched on January 10) and Watertown, MA (to launch on January 24). As part of this initiative, Target customers at both locations (400 Cochituate Road in Framingham and Watertown Mall, 550 Arsenal St, Watertown) can drop off their clothing items for dry cleaning and laundry at Lapels Dry Cleaning lockers within the store.

Five Lapels lockers will be situated next to Customer Services inside both stores. Patrons can download the Lapels Dry Cleaning app to arrange for pickup of their dry cleaning or laundry (the app assigns the drop-off locker). Customers will receive notification when their clothes are ready. Customers can drop off clothing in an ordinary bag and will receive a Lapels bag with their cleaned clothes.

“The pandemic has forced many businesses to bring additional services and conveniences to customers. We salute Target for wanting to make drop-off dry cleaning and laundry services available to its customers and are honored that they chose Lapels,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels Dry Cleaning. “Having our cleaning services available at Target helps customers reduce their carbon footprint, eliminating a trip to and from the dry cleaners while they do their shopping. This thinking fits right in line with Lapels green philosophy.”

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience over the past two decades. Lapels has a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative for its newer locations. Lapels only uses hypoallergenic detergent for laundry. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

“We’re particularly excited about starting the pilot program at Target’s Framingham store as it will bring our brand of environmentally-friendly cleaning to more people in the MetroWest area,” said Dubois. “We look forward to a successful program in Framingham and Watertown and, who knows, perhaps future Target locations across New England and the country down the road.”

Hours for the lockers for pickup and drop off will be the same as Target’s store hours, open daily from 8am to 10pm. The Lapels Dry Cleaning app can be downloaded via QR code at Target or from Google Play or the Apple Store. For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit https://mylapels.com/.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Buckeye, Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Yuma), California (Gilroy, Hollister), Colorado (Littleton), Connecticut (Cromwell), Florida (Fleming Island, Tampa); Illinois (Wilmette); Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Brighton, Burlington, Cohasset, Concord, Dedham, Dover, Easton, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, North Andover, Malden, Marshfield, Martha’s Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Stoughton, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westwood, W Roxbury and Wilmington), Mississippi (New Albany, Olive Branch, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), New Jersey (Brick, Somerville), New York (Latham), North Carolina (Charlotte), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg), South Carolina (Fort Mill, Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, Carolina Forest), Tennessee (Arlington, Brentwood, Franklin, Germantown, Nashville), Texas (Brownsville, Little Elm, Prosper, Spring). Additional locations are coming soon to Bloomsburg, PA, Scottsdale, AZ and Brooklyn, NY.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company’s Web site, www.lapelsfranchise.com and www.mylapels.com