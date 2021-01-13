QArea’s CEO, Maxim Zorian-Garkavtsev, Joins IT Ukraine Association’s Council of Representatives

KYIV, UKRAINE, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — QArea’s CEO, Maxim Zorian-Garkavtsev, is now part of IT Ukraine Association’s Council of Representatives. This year’s council consists of 13 participants representing the interests of companies of various sizes.

The newly formed council’s first responsibility was to elect leaders for the IT Ukraine Association during the association’s yearly keynote address. The event was held offline for keynote speakers and broadcast online for other participants. After all, keynotes were given, the leadership roles were announced. This year the role of President of the association was given to Vitaliy Sedler (CEO of Intellias).

Along with voting for new leadership, the association also shared the results of their work in 2020, which you can read here.

About IT Ukraine

The association was established in 2004 by leaders in the field of information technology — Miratech, Mirasoft, ProFIX, Ukrsoft, and others. Since then it has become the largest association of companies providing IT services both within Ukraine and globally. As of today the association consists of 58 companies that collectively bring in over 50% of revenue in the IT sphere in Ukraine.

QArea has been a member of the IT Ukraine Association since 2019.

About QArea

QArea, an outsourcing software development company, provides award-winning services of web and mobile development, testing, and QA, IT-consulting, and client support. For 19 years, our team has successfully managed 800+ projects for startups, SMBs, and enterprise businesses, among which there are Microsoft, HuffPost, Skype, and eBay. For more information, visit https://qarea.com.