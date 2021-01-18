U.S. Fencing Market Value Chain Analysis, Key Application & SWOT Analysis Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. Fencing Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The U.S. fencing market is projected to attain USD 12 billion by the end 2027, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Rising number of construction projects across the residential as well as commercial sector and growing concerns regarding safety and security are driving the product demand.

Key Players:

Allied Tube & Conduit

Ameristar Fence Products Incorporated

Associated Materials LLC

Bekaert

CertainTeed Corporation

Gregory Industries, Inc.

Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc.

Long Fence Company Inc.

Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

Poly Vinyl Creations Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Factors such as availability of customized products with variety of designs, colors, and made of different materials are anticipated to propel the demand for fencing products in U.S. Moreover, these fencing products help in improving the aesthetics of properties which is anticipated to further contribute to the market growth from 2020 to 2027. In addition, rising investments of government on infrastructural development and growing real estate industry are expected to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Rising consumer expenditure on home décor and increasing disposable income levels of consumers in U.S. is projected to proliferate the product demand. Moreover, rising number of highway construction projects and increasing penetration of fencing bridges across the country are the factors expected to further fuel the United States fencing market growth from 2020 to 2027.

Material Outlook:

Metal Aluminum Steel

Others

Wood

Plastic & Composite

Concrete

Application Outlook:

Residential

Agricultural

Industrial

Regional Outlook:

Growing number of construction projects and growing infrastructural development in California are some of the major factors anticipated to propel the growth of the overall market. Moreover, rising demand for fencing products in California due to rising number of transportation activities is anticipated to further fuel the market growth.

In addition, growing real estate industry in Virginia is anticipate to create potential growth opportunities for manufacturers of fencing. Moreover, rising number of construction projects and increasing demand for fencing from agricultural sectors are the factors anticipated to drive the regional market. Furthermore, growing adoption of ornamental fences across the residential sector in U.S. is projected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

