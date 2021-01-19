Eternal Lawns Artificial Grass Supplier and Lawns Installer Announce busy December month

Posted on 2021-01-19

Leeds, UK, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Lee Grayshon MD at Eternal Lawns Eternallawns.com  comments.

The December winter  weather normally starts to have the seasonal impact on installations. However, the milder period enabled a number of installations to go ahead in particular within schools.

The installation of our 30mm Superior artificial grass to  primary schools in Leeds, provided a sustainable and all year round facility for children to utilise for playing activities. Several hundred square meters to outdoor previously grassed areas have been converted. Indoor break out areas have seen installations, provided to convert any spare small office room to a library.

New installations of our 40mm Excellence and 30mm Superior, continue to be provided through Yorkshire and in particular this Month we enjoyed a good share of installations in Huddersfield, Bradford and Pontefract. Installations within surrounding areas, through York, Bradford, Leeds and Huddersfield all remain very active.

December has been a better than normal Month for Eternal Lawns.

 

For further information contact:-

Lee Grayshon

ETERNAL LAWNS LTD

Bruntcliffe Road,

Morley, Leeds,

LS27 0LF

Ph: 01133 200801

Website: www.eternallawns.com

Email: info@eternallawns.com

