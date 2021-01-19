Thyroid Function Test Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Thyroid Function Test Market by Type (TSH Tests, T4 Tests, T3 Tests), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, and MEA) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, acquisitions and expansions were the Key Strategies Adopted by Players in the market.

The Global Thyroid Function Test Market is projected to reach USD 1.68 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers in Depth:

Increasing Incidence of Thyroid Disorders

Increasing Awareness About Thyroid Disorders

Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases and Rising Geriatric Population

Increasing Consumption of Alcohol and Tobacco

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Asia Pacific Countries

The TSH tests segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of type, segmented into TSH tests, T4 tests, T3 tests, and other tests. In 2017, the TSH tests segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the thyroid function tests market. The large share rate of this segment can be attributed to the fact that TSH tests are initially prescribed by physicians to majority of patients (for the assessment of thyroid gland functioning) showing symptoms of thyroid disorders.

The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

Based on end users, broadly segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories and institutes, and other end users. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global thyroid function tests market in 2017. The large share of the segment can be attributed to the growing patient population & the subsequent increase in clinical tests performed in hospitals and growing number of public healthcare awareness campaigns organized by hospitals.

Geographical Scenario: North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global thyroid function tests market. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of thyroid disorders in the region, rising geriatric population, and increasing initiatives by the Canadian government for healthcare development in the country.

The prominent players in the global thyroid function tests market include Thermo Fisher (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), DiaSorin (Italy), Danaher (US), Kronus (US), Merck (Germany), Cortez Diagnostics (US), bioMérieux (France), Qualigen (US), and Autobio Diagnostics (China).

DaiSorin (Italy) acquired the ELISA immunodiagnostic product portfolio from Siemens Healthcare (Germany) to expand its presence in the European region. Merck (Germany) launched the Spiking Solution. This solution enables the monitoring of thyroglobulin levels in patients. In October 2015, DaiSorin (Italy) launched an automated quantitative thyroid stimulating immunoglobulin (TSI) assay. This assay is used in the diagnosis of Graves’ disease.