Studio52 Featured as Top Video Production Companies in the UAE 2021

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Studio52, a leading audiovisual media production company in Dubai, was featured by Visual Object’s “Top Video Production Companies in the United Arab Emirates 2021” list.

“We are proud to kick-start the year 2021 with this accomplishment. Being featured in the Visual Object’s list of Top Video Production Companies in the UAE means a lot to us.” This further strengthens our confidence and experience to deliver high-quality results.

Visual Objects is a sister platform, owned and managed by the well-known B2B services review platform, Clutch. Like its parent company, Visual Objects features portfolio items and client reviews of top creative, design and development, and marketing companies from around the globe. Every year, the platform selects some of the top agencies in a region and features them in the top 10 list on their website. We are delighted to be a part of this prestigious list.

Since our establishment, Studio52 has worked with many clients and committed to delivering quality results every time. We aim to deliver excellence in every project we undertake, be it customizing needs according to the client’s request, handling tight deadlines, or giving creative solutions. With our deeper understanding of the audiovisual requirements of the B2B industry, we will continue to deliver excellence.

About Studio52:

Studio 52 first started its operations in 1977 and has evolved into a unique combination of creative media production, technology, and creative digital design agency with our regional head office in Dubai.

We are a go-to and reliable Video, Audio, Safety, Animation, Timelapse, Technology, 360* VR, Digital Marketing company.

We now operate full-fledged operations in multiple countries with a well-integrated pool of creative resources. We embrace change. We drive it by setting new standards. Top-class customer service is at the core of our operations. Once a client works with us, they always work with us. We treat them all as a KING. After all, we are because of them.

