All-New Kia SUVs Updates For 2021

This year is big news for Kia's lineup, with SUVs getting the most attention. From the bottom of the lineup, Kia has announced the 2021 new subcompact SUV for the Seltos.

On the other end, the Sorento three-row SUV also received a significant update in 2021. Also noteworthy is the 2021 K5 sedan, which replaces Optima in the lineup. The rest of the brand’s vehicles haven’t received much attention in 2021, but most models still have minor updates.

Kia renamed its mid-size sedan in 2021 and gave it a complete upgrade. Optima is now K5, as it is known worldwide. The sedan gets new engines and a long list of interior and technology upgrades. The compact Forte sedan from Kia will be getting additional quality features for 2021. The high-end offering Forte EX features standard navigation, a premium audio system, wireless smartphone charging, and an electric moonroof. GT turbo trim with automatic transmission are classic for warning systems for Blindspot collision and rear cross-traffic.

The Kia Compact Sportage SUV gets two newly available Nightfall version S-trim appearance packs, including piano black exterior trim, one of a kind 18-inch alloy wheels, and related badges. All other trims – LX, EX, and SX Turbo (in ascending order) – persist. Kia is completely redesigning the 2021 Sorento for the new model year. It is growing in size and has a long list of updated comfort, infotainment, and safety technologies. Several new powertrains and new equipment variants of the X-Line offer greater ground clearance, improved approach and take-off angles, and improved all-wheel-drive systems.

Kia has expanded its range with a new SUV for 2021: the Seltos is approximately about the same width and height as the Soul hatchback but is almost 7 inches longer. It is 4.4 inches shorter than the Sportage compact SUV. Kia’s largest SUV was unveiled for the 2020 model year. Telluride will receive some minor hardware upgrades in 2021. All trimmers are now equipped with a 7-pin trailer safety belt (instead of a 4-pin) and a remote button ‘start’ on the keyfob.

