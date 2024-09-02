Laparoscopic Device Market to Reach USD 20.5 Billion by 2034 at a 4.2% of CAGR

The global laparoscopic device market is expected to achieve a valuation of USD 13.59 billion in 2024. Despite ongoing supply chain disruptions, companies within the industry are implementing strategic measures to ensure continued growth and meet rising demand. The market is projected to expand at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% over the next decade, surpassing USD 20.5 billion by 2034.

A significant driver of this market growth is the increasing prevalence of obesity across all age groups. As obesity rates climb, the demand for laparoscopic procedures, which offer minimally invasive surgical solutions, is expected to grow accordingly. Laparoscopic devices are essential tools in various surgical procedures, particularly in bariatric surgeries aimed at weight management, making them critical in addressing the global obesity epidemic.

The market’s growth, though steady, reflects the industry’s resilience in the face of challenges such as supply chain disruptions. Companies are adapting by employing various tactics to manage these disruptions, ensuring the availability of high-quality laparoscopic devices to meet the ongoing demand.

Over the next ten years, there is expected to be a significant growth in the laparoscopic devices industry. due to the quick rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgical treatments as well as the growing potential for use in colorectal and bariatric surgery.

According to the report, the laparoscopic devices market is anticipated to grow over the coming years due to a combination of increased foreign direct investment (FDI) in developing countries and marketing and promotional initiatives.

Key Takeaways :

Steady demand growth is observed for bariatric surgery, in line with the expanding obese population coupled with wide-scale adoption rate of minimally invasive techniques. Sales of laparoscopic devices for bariatric surgery will surpassing that for colorectal surgery towards the end of projection period.

Sales of laparoscopic devices will be higher in North American countries. The availability of skilled surgeons and several advantages of minimally invasive surgery over open surgery are few factors driving the market of laparoscopy devices.

The key players in the laparoscopic devices market are focusing on technologically advanced surgical systems with improved dexterity, ergonomics, and visual enhancements that provide advantages to surgeons and minimize the risk for patients while undergoing laparoscopic procedures.

Increasing consumer base along with modern amenities in the healthcare sector is expected to drive sales of laparoscopic devices in developing regions.

Rising private and foreign investments in the laparoscopic devices market and adoption of subscription commerce marketing model by market players are anticipated to shape the overall laparoscopic devices market.

Laparoscopic devices market by Category :

By Product:

Direct Energy System Devices

Trocars/Access Device

Internal Closure Devices

Laparoscopes

Hand Access Instruments

Insufflation Devices

Robotic Assisted Surgical System

By Therapeutic Application:

Bariatric Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

