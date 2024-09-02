Gait Trainer Market to Reach USD 456.3 Million by 2028 at a 4.9% of CAGR

The global gait trainer market is projected to experience steady growth over the coming years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. According to the latest industry analysis by Future Market Insights, the market, valued at USD 342.7 million in 2022, is expected to reach an estimated valuation of USD 456.3 million by the end of 2028.

A significant factor driving this growth is the increasing prevalence of cerebral palsy, which has led to a rising demand for gait trainer walkers specifically designed to assist individuals with this condition. These devices have gained considerable traction as essential tools in rehabilitation, providing much-needed support to improve mobility and quality of life for those affected by cerebral palsy.

In 2021, the exoskeleton market was valued at USD 4.1 billion, with gait trainer sales accounting for 8% of this total. The growing recognition of the benefits of gait trainers in physical therapy and rehabilitation, particularly for cerebral palsy patients, has contributed to the market’s steady expansion.

Research Methodology

FMI adopts a triangulation methodology to provide accurate and precise market estimations and insights for various medical devices and technologies. This approach primarily relies on patient-level data, the number of procedures, and the capital equipment installation base obtained through experimental techniques. The bottom-up approach is always used to obtain country-specific data and then analyze it to generate global data. This ensures the data’s high quality and accuracy.

In the initial stage, secondary research is conducted to determine the feasibility of the target products/technology categories, segments, product offerings, usage patterns, device lifespan, reimbursement scenarios, adoption rates, and future impact of new technologies. Each piece of information is meticulously analyzed to create a solid foundation for primary research.

Primary research involves the participation of demand-side users, including key opinion leaders, physicians, and surgeons, and supply-side providers of medical devices. These stakeholders provide valuable insights on trends, key treatment patterns, adoption rates, purchasing patterns, technological advancements, patient education, manufacturer effectiveness, pricing, and competitive dynamics. This information is further analyzed throughout the research project to ensure comprehensive and accurate market insights.

To project Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rates for the market, we conduct a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the fundamental factors driving demand, economic factors and cycles, and growth rates, as well as the strategies used by key players. These Y-o-Y growth projections are adjusted and aligned according to the industry/product lifecycle and utilized to develop holistic market numbers.

Additionally, we analyze the annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports, and press releases of various companies operating in this market segment to obtain detailed information on market size, trends, opportunities, drivers, restraints, key players, and their market shares. These key companies are classified into tiers based on their revenue, product portfolio, and market presence.

It’s important to note that these are only the initial steps in developing the market size. In addition to disease-related factors, we use our internal proprietary model for forecasting, which takes into account various macroeconomic factors such as per capita healthcare expenditure, disposable income, industry-based demand driving factors, and their impact on the market forecast trends.

Gait Trainer Market Taxonomy

The Gait Trainer Market has been segmented on the following basis:

End User

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Center

Homecare Setting

Product Type

Gait Trainer Walker

Adult

Pediatric

Treadmill System

Exoskeleton

