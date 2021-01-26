Shannon’s Jan. 28 Online Fine Art Auction Features American and European Art, Modern and Contemporary Art, Prints, more

Milford, CT, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers will host its first online auction of the year on Thursday, January 28th at 2 pm Eastern time. The sale includes 123 lots of American and European art from the 19th and early 20th centuries, Modern and Contemporary art, fine prints, sculpture and drawings. Bidding is available by absentee and online through Invaluable.com.

Leading the auction is a work on paper by Connecticut-born artist Sol Lewitt. The painting, titled Irregular Form, has excellent provenance and is in perfect condition. Visitors to the gallery will appreciate seeing this work in person, as the effects of light change the color and visibility of the shapes in the overall form (est. $12,000-$18,000).

Another visual gem is a Hannes Beckmann abstract. The work appears concave and convex at the same time, creating an optical illusion that immediately captures the viewer’s attention (est. $8,000-12,000).

The largest work in the sale is a 20-piece composition by avant-garde American architect and artist Lebbeus Woods. The work, titled Valhalla Series No. 2, can be arranged in different configurations. Woods sought to conceptualize spaces free from conventional limits and embrace “multiplicity” – a theme of constant change present in his work (est. $10,000-$15,000).

A jovial composition by French artist Henri Maik, titled Entoute Amitie (In All Friendship), leads the European paintings category. It’s estimated at $10,000-$15,000. Maik’s naive and colorful style has attracted collectors from all over the world for decades. The painting in Thursday’s auction descended in a private family collection and is fresh-to-the-market.

Other highlights in Modern and Contemporary art include a Photo-realist motorcycle, Laconia Village Green by Tom Blackwell (est. $8,000-$12,000); a celestial work on paper by Mark Tobey (est. $8,000-$12,000); a bright Paul Jenkins watercolor (est. $5,000-$7,000); and a fresh-to-the-market abstract drip painting by Rolph Scarlett (est. $3,000-$5,000).

American art is well-represented and will be led by a Walter Launt Palmer bright winter scene estimated at $8,000-$12,000, and an Eric Sloane painting titled Old North Church estimated at $6,000-$8,000. Other highlights in American art include New York City views by Johann Berthelsen, a painting of Grez by noted American expatriate artist Robert Vohhoh, two Louisiana landscapes by George Coulon (an artist rarely available at auction), and a Rockport scene in autumn by Anthony Thieme, among many other highlights.

The digital catalog and a link to bid live on Invaluable is available on shannons.com. Absentee bids may be arranged by request directly through shannons.com or by contacting the gallery at 203.877.1711, or by email at info@shannons.com.

Previews are going on now by appointment only on weekdays from 11-5 through January 27th. Please visit shannons.com to schedule an in-person preview appointment or contact the gallery for a digital preview.

To learn more about Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers and the Thursday, January 28th auction, please visit www.shannons.com and follow them on social media. Updates are posted frequently.

About Shannon’S Fine Art Auctioneers:

